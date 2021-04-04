​​​​​​​Vũng Tàu City to host cuisine week

Front Beach where the 2021 Vũng Tàu Taste Week will take place from April 24 to May 2. Photo phunuvietnam.vn

HCM CITY — The 2021 Vũng Tàu Taste Week will take place from April 24 to May 2 in the coastal city, featuring a wide range of cuisine, art and entertainment activities, the city People's Committee has announced.

More than 100 booths along Front Beach will showcase popular dishes and street foods from Vũng Tàu and other places across the country.

Cooking demonstrations and contests, fruit and vegetable carving and bartending exhibitions will also be a highlight of the event.

Music and magic performances with the participation of popular singers and artists will entertain visitors every night.

Hoàng Vũ Thảnh, acting chairman of the city People's Committee, told a meeting held to announce the event last Friday, that it was part of the city's efforts to promote beach tourism, a main driver of its development.

The city has entrusted the Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province Tourism Association and Sea Star Sai Gon JSC with organising the event. —VNS