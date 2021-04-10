VUFO presents friendship insignia to US ambassador

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on April 9 held a ceremony to present the "For peace, friendship among nations" insignia to outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink.

VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga (R) presents "For peace and friendship among nations" insignia to outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink

Addressing the ceremony, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga highlighted the US ambassador’s role and important contributions to promoting cooperative ties between the two countries.

Since he took office in 2018, many high-level visits have been made by Vietnamese and US leaders to each other’s country, speeding up the signing of many agreements and the implementation of large joint projects worth billions of US dollars, she noted.

Nga said that the US is currently the largest export market and the 11th biggest foreign investor of Vietnam. Investment activities of big groups such as Coca Cola, Microsoft, Nike, AES, and Intel have strengthened Vietnam’s foothold in global supply chains, she noted.

Meanwhile, more than 30,000 Vietnamese students are studying in the US, she said, adding that the two countries organised various activities to mark 25 years since the normalisation of bilateral relations.

During his office tenure, Kritenbrink has paid great attention to overcoming war consequences in Vietnam, said Nga.

"We will always keep in mind Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink as a friend who has special sentiments and respect to our traditional cultural values," she stated, believing that in any position, the US diplomat will continue to work hard to further promote the friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

For his part, Kritenbrink said it was an honour to receive the noble award from the VUFO.

Expressing his pleasure at achievements that the two sides have reached over the past 25 years, he said that the bilateral relationship is thriving in many areas from trade, security to healthcare and education.