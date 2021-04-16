VSS holds dialogue with Korean firms on social, health insurance

In his opening speech, VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh said it was the first dialogue of its kind to review the enforcement of laws related to social and health insurance, thus ensuring the rights and interests of workers.

It was also meant to specify several tasks on further improving the business climate and national competitiveness in accordance with the Government's Resolution No.02/NQ-CP dated January 1, 2021. This was a practical activity towards the 30th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties next year.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Cao Tien Dung hailed the VSS for holding the event to raise awareness of social and health insurance policies among Korean enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Lee Jae-guk, an attaché in charge of labour and employment and a counsellor at the Korean Embassy in Vietnam, asked for making clear difficulties in the field and discussing solutions for the coming time.

A VSS representative presented new points in social and health insurance policies, reported the implementation of social and health insurance policies among foreign and Korean firms, and Decree No.143/2018.ND-CP on compulsory social insurance for foreign workers in Vietnam.

The representative also mentioned a plan to sign a bilateral agreement on social insurance between Vietnam and the RoK.

On the occasion, VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh presented certificates of merit to eight businesses for well performing legal policies on social and health insurance in 2020./.