Voting of Việt Nam’s top 10 ICT businesses 2021 launched

The Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) launches voting for the annual top 10 leading Vietnamese ICT firms in 2021. — Photo courtesy of VINASA

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) has begun voting procedures to find the top 10 leading information, communication and technology (ICT) firms in 2021.

The programme aims to support the Government's goal of having 100,000 digital technology companies by 2030.

This year's event will select the 10 best ICT companies in 17 categories, including e-government, smart city, logistics solutions, e-commerce, start-ups, information security, artificial intelligence of things (A-IoT), cloud computer services, blockchain, fintech, property technology (PropTech), education technology (EdTech) and medical technology (MedTech).

Enterprises will be evaluated across seven criteria, financial indicators; human resources; products and services; technology and research and development (R&D) capacity; leadership and business management; awards, titles and recognised achievements; and special assessment for each sector.

The evaluation process features three rounds – profile selection, presentation and verification, final voting. They will be judged by leading experts in technology, finance, corporate governance, e-Commerce, start-up and media.

Addressing the event, VINASA Vice Chairwoman and Secretary-General Nguyễn Thị Thu Giang said given that digital transformation is in high demand, the selection and introduction of reputable solution suppliers and capable partners will quickly connect firms and facilitate their effective cooperation.

This year, the voting categories are expanded with the honouring of leading companies in new sectors – Fintech, Proptech, EdTech, and MedTech, she said, adding that the move does not only keeps up with the latest trend but also helps seek solutions for real-life problems in certain fields.

The presentation round is scheduled on May 15 – 16. The announcement and award ceremony will take place on July 13, prior to the Việt Nam ICT Summit 2021. ICT companies may register to join the programme on the website: top10ict.com.

The Top 10 Việt Nam ICT businesses programme was launched in 2014.

The software and technology services industry has posted high growth over the last five years, expanding 26.1 percent in average annually.

Last year, the industry earned US$120 billion in revenue. Of the figure, more than $6 billion was generated by software and digital content, twice as high as that in 2015. — VNS