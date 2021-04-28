Vocational colleges offer job guarantees, other sweeteners to attract students

HCM City – Vocational colleges are offering various inducements including job guarantees after graduation to attract students.
Many have tied up with companies that give preference to their graduates when hiring.
They hold regular recruitment days on the campus.
But besides jobs, they also offer other promotions such as 50-100 per cent discounts on tuition fees, transportation subsidies and more.
Dung Quất Vocational College of Technology in Quảng Ngãi Province waives fees fully or partially for ethnic minority and disadvantaged students.
Some colleges offer training partially in countries such as Germany, Japan and Korea to attract enrolment.
For example, Hà Nội Vocational College of Science and Technology offers various benefits for students studying in Germany such as 100 per cent waiver of tuition fees.
Students studying nursing, tourism, hospitality, construction, and others are promised employment in Germany after they graduate.
Offering a wider choice of subjects to increase career options also helps conventional colleges attract more interest. Thus, colleges constantly add new courses such as logistics, hospitality, industrial electronics, and others.
However, many of them face funding issues.
Vũ Trung Hiếu, vice principal of Hải Dương Vocational College, said the cost of facilities and equipment used for teaching technical subjects is extremely high and his college has been suffering for a long time.
"Our biggest problem is lack of large investments from businesses. The school runs mainly with government funding, but it is not enough."
Some experts suggested that vocational colleges should run businesses related to their programs to fund themselves.
Phan Tiềm, principal of Thaco Vocational College, said running a business alongside would help vocational colleges both resolve their financial problems and offer practical training to their students. VNS
