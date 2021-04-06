Võ Thị Ánh Xuân elected Vice State President of Việt Nam

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ presented flowers to congratulate newly-elected Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday afternoon passed a resolution on the election of Võ Thị Ánh Xuân as the new Vice President for the 2016-2021 tenure.
The resolution won the support of 447 of the 449 legislators present at the sitting, equivalent to 93.13 per cent of the total NA deputies and took effect immediately after the adoption.
Xuân was born on January 8, 1970 in southern An Giang Province. She is currently a member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the province's Party Committee and head of the NA deputies' delegation of the province. — VNS
