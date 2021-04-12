VNG reaches $261m revenue in 2020

HÀ NỘI — Tech giant VNG has announced revenue of VNĐ6.024 trillion (US$261.9 million) in 2020, up 16.3 per cent from the previous year.
Last year, VNG's profit before and after corporate income tax decreased by 40 per cent and 57 per cent at VNĐ255 billion and VNĐ261 billion respectively.
The firm said: "Compared with the planned after-tax profit approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders at the loss of VND246 billion, the profit increased sharply.”
"The results are a remarkable effort in the context that many of VNG’s core businesses are suffering from the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the firm added, noting that VNG was still heavily investing in new technologies such as ZaloPay and large-scale construction projects such as the VNG Data Center.
The firm said its key business segments continued to develop with the video game sector growing positively in foreign markets.
According to VNG, its social media app Zalo launched the Kiki virtual assistant, aiming to work with the world’s No 1 speaker company Harmon Kardon to produce an AI application and its e-wallet ZaloPay achieved strong growth in users.
The firm also said VNG Cloud was one of the four core cloud computing businesses for digital transformation in Viet Nam while the eKYC trueID application developed by VNG was being integrated by many large banks such as ACB and Bản Việt.
As Việt Nam's first tech unicorn with an estimated value of about $2.2 billion with its core business of games, the firm also owns Zalo, news website Zing News and the financial service of ZaloPay as well as the cloud services of VNG Cloud.
The firm also owns a 22 per cent of stake in e-commerce platform Tiki, 20 per cent in logistics start-up Ecotruck and nearly 30 per cent in gifting platform Got It. — VNS
- De Nhat Hotel reaches high revenue in 2008
- PetroVietnam reaching total revenue of VND762.86 trillion in 2013
- Striving to have the agricultural share in the GRDP reach 10% after 2020
- Tuy An district: striving to reach budgetary revenue of over 40 billion dongs in 2013
- Hanoi Spring Book Street 2017 reachs a revenue of over 7 billion VND
- Hanoi Spring Book Street 2017 reachs a revenue of over 7 billion VND - Arts - Arts & Entertainment
- Dong Thap targets to reach tourism revenue of VND2trillion
- Vietnam-Thai trade to reach $20bn by 2020: official
- VNG reports massive loss from affiliated companies
- VNG in $4.43 million deficit in second quarter of 2019
- VNG perseveres after losing almost two thirds of investment in Tiki
- Gaming firm VNG’s profits fall 52 pct in 9 months
VNG reaches $261m revenue in 2020 have 451 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.