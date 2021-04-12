VNG reaches $261m revenue in 2020

VNG campus in HCM City. The firm earns a revenue of VNĐ6.024 trillion (US$261.9 million), an increase of 16.3 per cent from the previous year during the pandemic. — Photo courtesy of VNG

HÀ NỘI — Tech giant VNG has announced revenue of VNĐ6.024 trillion (US$261.9 million) in 2020, up 16.3 per cent from the previous year.

Last year, VNG's profit before and after corporate income tax decreased by 40 per cent and 57 per cent at VNĐ255 billion and VNĐ261 billion respectively.

The firm said: "Compared with the planned after-tax profit approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders at the loss of VND246 billion, the profit increased sharply.”

"The results are a remarkable effort in the context that many of VNG’s core businesses are suffering from the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the firm added, noting that VNG was still heavily investing in new technologies such as ZaloPay and large-scale construction projects such as the VNG Data Center.

The firm said its key business segments continued to develop with the video game sector growing positively in foreign markets.

According to VNG, its social media app Zalo launched the Kiki virtual assistant, aiming to work with the world’s No 1 speaker company Harmon Kardon to produce an AI application and its e-wallet ZaloPay achieved strong growth in users.

The firm also said VNG Cloud was one of the four core cloud computing businesses for digital transformation in Viet Nam while the eKYC trueID application developed by VNG was being integrated by many large banks such as ACB and Bản Việt.

As Việt Nam's first tech unicorn with an estimated value of about $2.2 billion with its core business of games, the firm also owns Zalo, news website Zing News and the financial service of ZaloPay as well as the cloud services of VNG Cloud.

The firm also owns a 22 per cent of stake in e-commerce platform Tiki, 20 per cent in logistics start-up Ecotruck and nearly 30 per cent in gifting platform Got It. — VNS