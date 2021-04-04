VNAT to post “Travel to love – Seas beckon” video to spur tourism

The release of the video comes as the country's battered tourism industry prepares for a summer comeback.
It aims to promote domestic tourism in the context of COVID-19 being largely brought under control around the country.
VNAT earlier launched the "Vietnam: Travel to love – Country, people" and "Vietnam: Travel to love – Cultural and cuisine destination" videos, which attracted millions of visits in a very short period of time.
In the "Discover Vietnam" program are many famous and influential YouTube content creators with a large number of subscribers, such as H'Hen Nie, Chan La Ca, Khoai Lang Thang, Helly Tong, and Fly Around Vietnam. Each content creator acts as an "online tour guide" to explore the beauty of Vietnamese culture, cuisine, people, and nature. After each trip, content creators share videos on their personal YouTube channels and VNAT's official YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/vietnamtourismmedia.
YouTube is the leading online video sharing platform today, with about 2 billion users each month, and is an important source of information for nearly 60 percent of global travellers in finding travel inspiration, choosing destinations, and sharing their experience.
The "Discover Vietnam" program is being carried out by VNAT with support from Google and Vinpearl.
On the same day, VNAT called for votes for Vietnam's tourism at the World Travel Awards 2021, at www.worldtravelawards.com. Voting will close on August 16.
Vietnam has been nominated in various categories this year, including Asia's Leading Destination 2021, Asia's Leading Heritage Destination 2021, Asia's Leading City Break Destination 2021, and Asia's Leading Cultural Destination 2021.
Source: VNA
