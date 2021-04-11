VNA, NA Office release photo book on 14th legislature

The 428-page book, titled "Quoc hoi khoa XIV – Nhung thanh tuu va dau an noi bat" (The 14th National Assembly – Outstanding achievements and imprints," comprises nearly 1,000 photos featuring the past five-year journey of the legislative body.

Such photos, together with infographics, give readers an insight into the NA's performance in legislation, supervision, decision-making on the country's major matters, and external affairs.

The book also devotes pages to introducing 494 deputies to the 14th NA, who are grouped in provincial and municipal delegations of NA deputies.

The book has been released at the end of the 14th legislature that created many hallmarks during the five-year tenure.

The 14th NA concluded its 11th session – the last of this tenure – in Hanoi on April 8, with many important contents on reviewing the tenure’s work, building laws, and handling personnel matters completed over the course of 12 days.

