VN and China look to boost relations through armies

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng receives visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Wei Fenghe, in Hà Nội on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

He made the statement while hosting a reception in Hà Nội for Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam.

At the meeting, the Party leader highlighted the success of the recent sixth Việt Nam-China border defence friendship exchange and the seventh defence strategy dialogue at the deputy ministerial level between the defence ministries of the two countries.

Wei noted the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and congratulated Trọng on his re-election as Party General Secretary.

He also lauded the achievements the Vietnamese people have made under the leadership of the CPV led by Trọng.

In recent times, relations between the two Parties and countries have developed healthily, stably and sustainably, Wei said.

The Chinese Party and State attach great importance to traditional friendly neighbourliness with Việt Nam and to promoting bilateral co-operation in all fields, contributing to maintaining regional peace, he said.

The two defence ministries will step up co-operation and friendship, particularly in the context of China celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, and Việt Nam embarking on the implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.

For his part, Trọng affirmed the importance the Vietnamese Party, State and people place on the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic co-operative partnership, as well as the mutual support throughout history between the two Parties, States and peoples.

The host expressed his hope that the two Parties and countries will make greater efforts to maintain a peaceful and co-operative environment based on respecting the legitimate rights of each other and their friendship, for peace, stability and co-operation in the region and the world.

Despite the complex developments of the regional and global situation, plus the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, relations between the two Parties and countries have been maintained in a healthy and stable manner, and even made new strides, thanks to joint efforts.

Trọng also shared his hope that the co-operation between the Vietnamese and Chinese armies will make new progress in the future.

Wei met with President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on the same day.

Welcoming Wei and the high-ranking military delegation from China, President Phúc expressed his belief that the official visit will positively contribute to the two countries' relations.

He highly valued the outcome of the talks between the Vietnamese and Chinese ministers of national defence, noting that the successful cooperation between the two armies will further promote the sound traditional friendship between the two Parties and the two countries, including between their defence ministries, for the sake of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in each nation, along with the region and the world as a whole.

Regarding the talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Văn Giang, Wei said the two sides agreed on many cooperation aspects to help foster the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries. — VNS