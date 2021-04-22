Visit Vietnam Year 2021 opens in Ninh Binh

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that tourism is one of the sector hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. To promote tourism amid the pandemic, rational solutions should be carried out to boost tourism digitalization, with focus sharpened on development of a safe and friendly tourism environment and preservation of traditional cultural values.

He also called on all people to strictly follow safety measures and current regulations while travelling.

"As Vietnam has not opened border for international visitors, this is a good chance for locals to discover the country's stunning landscapes and culture, helping promote patriotism and national pride", he said, adding state-owned agencies and service providers should review their development policies, and upgrade tourism products to get ready for the return of international arrivals.

This year the Visit Vietnam Year event, annually held since 2003, will boast a wide range of activities across the nation to popularize Vietnamese tourism.

Vietnamese tourism has got an impressive leap in the past years, becoming a bright spot in the world's tourism map, while Ninh Binh was honored as one of the world's Top 50 best tourist attractions, and the most hospitable destination in Vietnam, he underlined.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Pham Quang Ngoc said Hoa Lu land boasts gorgeous natural landscapes, unique culture, and historical values, which have been preserved by local people for years.

In the past years, Ninh Binh has been chosen as a top destination in Vietnam and the world by prestigious travel websites, he said, adding local tourism expanded over 11 percent on average during 2010-2019.

In 2019, the province welcomed nearly 8 million visitors, created jobs and sustainable livelihoods for tens of thousands of local people.

He described hosting the Visit Vietnam Year 2021 as a valuable opportunity for the province to affirm its position in the Vietnamese and global travel maps.

An art program and a high-altitude firework display were organized following the opening ceremony.

