Violist Nguyệt Thu to spark water world festival

International violist Nguyệt Thu performs at an event. She will be playing in the Water World Music Festival – an art event promoting the important role of water to people – at Đà Nẵng City’s Trưng Vương Theatre on April 29. Photo courtesy of Nguyệt Thu

ĐÀ NẴNG – International violist Nguyệt Thu will perform at the Water World Music Festival at Đà Nẵng City’s Trưng Vương Theatre on April 29.

Director of the theatre, Trần Quang Hào said the variety show, entitled Water-Revival , will also include the participation of circus and dancing troupes from Hà Nội and HCM City.

Hào said violist Nguyệt Thu will be the main focus of the performance, featuring a story of water in 2029 and the desire of the people living in a world of water.

He said the performance wishes to send a message of a happy life, health and environment while raising awareness of the need to build a better life and preserve the environment.

Violist Nguyệt Thu, who graduated from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory and won second prize at the Moscow International Viola Competition, has performed as a soloist and lead viola with foreign orchestras across the world.

She returned to Việt Nam in 2014 and founded the Apaixonado String Quartet.

She also opened the School for Arts, the first school that teaches music to children with autism in Việt Nam.

The free entrance performance will start at 8pm on April 29 at 86 Hùng Vương Street in Đà Nẵng.

The art performance will promote the city's environmental urban project in 2021-25 and spark a week-long arts and entertainment programme in the city in celebration of the country's reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holiday (May 1-3). – VNS