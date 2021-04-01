Vinh Long working hard to attract investment

Le Minh Tan, Director of the province's investment promotion and enterprise support center, said Vinh Long is inviting investment in 10 key projects in different fields, including the Binh Tan Industrial Park project worth some 2.9 trillion VND (125.8 million USD), an urban area development project worth 7.5 trillion VND, and an agricultural production and processing project worth 400 billion VND in Binh Minh town.

To improve the quality and effectiveness of foreign investment, it is working to attract strategic investors from potential markets like Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Singapore, and the EU.

The RoK now has 18 investment projects worth nearly 90 million USD in Vinh Long, Japan eight worth 102.5 million USD, and Taiwan (China) 11 worth some 239.2 million USD.

The province also targets major projects and those that have high added value and use advanced and environmentally-friendly technology, he added, especially agriculture-based industrial development, high-quality human resources training, and agricultural tourism.

Local authorities will constantly create optimal conditions for investors to access key projects and learn about incentives while helping them address obstacles to project implementation, he added.

Vinh Long granted in principle approval and investment certificates to 26 projects with total registered capital of nearly 4.35 trillion VND and over 104 million USD, including six FDI projects, last year.

Source: VNA