Vingroup launches Techno Park – top 10 smart office building in the world

On April 6, Vingroup launched a world-class office tower, developed at the highest level based on three criteria: Green – Smart – Wellness. When put into operation, TechnoPark Tower (Techno Park) will be the symbol of a “smart tower in a smart city” in Viet Nam, with outstanding features equivalent to the top 10 smart towers in the world.

Techno Park has an architecture inspired by the letter ‘V’ symbolising a strong and dynamic “Vietnam – Vingroup – Rising”. Techno Park’s height is up to 186.18m with 45 floors, including 43 office floors, one commercial service floor and three basements. The total floor area for lease is up to 117,000m2, equivalent to about 2,700m2/floor, with 24 high-speed elevators (3.5m/s and 5m/s).

With investment in a high-tech-oriented scale, Techno Park is designed and operated according to the most rigorous criteria of LEED Platinum certification. LEED Platinum is the highest level of the prestigious global rating system that evaluates green environmental design and performance in buildings issued by the US Green Building Council. This is the most pioneering international standard in the field of building energy-saving projects and protecting the living environment to keep the quality of the air circulating in the tower and use low-emission materials.

TechnoPark office tower has a solid design with the entire exterior covered with safety Low-E glass of 26mm in thickness to welcome natural light and provide unique panorama views.

Techno Park is an office tower with an international standard working environment, developed based on three criteria: Green – Smart – Wellness , which are ideal for Vietnamese and international enterprises and enterprises with a common vision on environmental protection.

To optimise the green space, the entire exterior of the tower is covered with 26mm thick Low-E glass to ensure safety and provide inspirational views. Inside the tower, greenery is planned on floors 41, 42, and 43, creating a “relaxing space in the air” close to nature and towards a balance for employees.

The office tower is also equipped with a solar battery system, creating a green power source to optimise energy costs. The charging stations for electric vehicles and bathroom area for bicyclists have also been installed in the parking lot to not only facilitate the staff at work but also encourage the use of more environmentally-friendly vehicles.

In terms of smart operation, Vingroup has invested five smart pillars to bring the optimum in energy and performance of the tower as well as safety, convenience, and superior utilities for users, including Smart management and operation of the tower- Smart security – Smart parking – Smart offices – Smart applications.

The smart BMS control system allows the tower to be controlled from the operating centre without having to come to each position to change and adjust the state of equipment, such as air conditioning systems, wind, power and water supply systems.

Facial recognition technology is applied in security and parking control of the tower, helping manage building access, operate elevators, and making parking at the tower quick and convenient.

Employees at Techno Park can use smart apps to control lights, air conditioners, and book a meeting room from their personal devices, as well as other utilities like order lunch through apps for staff, book a bus or choose a parking lot.

With an enhanced working environment for wellness, the tower’s fresh air supply, toxic air suction and air conditioning systems are automatically operated and adjusted through the air quality sensor signals sent to the control centre.

Techno Park is a smart office tower in Vinhomes Ocean Park smart city, it possesses an outstanding transport infrastructure, convenient to connect to other central areas in Hanoi, international airports and neighboring industrial capitals

With full convergence of "all-in-one" advantages, including Vinhomes Ocean Park smart city, a traffic location quickly connecting to the airport – the centre of Ha Noi – the neighbouring industrial parks and a system of on-site utilities which has been put into operation, Techno Park promises to help businesses improve their energy efficiency, smart operation and sustainable development.

It is expected that the tower will be put into operation in the second quarter of 2021, becoming a complete piece in Vingroup’s three solutions on smart city, smart apartment and smart tower at Vinhomes Ocean Park. Techno Park aims to enrol in the top 10 smartest office buildings in the world, making Vinhomes Ocean Park appear on the map of new technology centres of Viet Nam and the region./.