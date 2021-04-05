Viettel FC beats Saigon FC

From the very first minutes of the game, thanks to good players like Duy Thuong, Trong Hoang and Minh Tuan, the hosts Viettel FC focused attacks on their right wing.
Viettel FC dominated time of possession, while the visitors Saigon FC failed to test their opponents on the counter-attack.
Actually, Viettel FC had certain advantages but they had to wait until the 31st minute to break the deadlock as Minh Tuan brilliantly sent the ball in after a pass from striker Venancio.
In the middle of the second half (64'), after receiving the ball from Venancio, Trong Hoang came up with another goal for Viettel FC.
Only two minutes later, coach Truong Viet Hoang's men had its third goal as Saigon FC's Cong Thanh scored an own goal.
With three points from the game, Viettel FC is fourth in the table with 13 points, just three points behind Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC at the top.
In two previous matches at Cam Pha stadium, Quang Ninh province, Quang Ninh Coal FC enjoyed a 1-0 win against Becamex Binh Duong FC, while Dong A Thanh Hoa FC won Hong Linh Ha Tinh FC 3-0 at Ha Tinh stadium.
Translated by Song Anh
