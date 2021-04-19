The Authority said the strong growth is likely to be maintained in next months despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Export turnover of vegetables and fruits, and aquatic products to the US in the reviewed period was valued at 23.4 million USD, and 189.15 million USD, up 3.7 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
Statistics of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) also show that the export value of machinery, equipment and spare parts to the US expanded by 215 percent to 1.58 billion USD in January this year.
Meanwhile, the export turnover of telephone and components to the country hit 6.1 billion USD in January, up 3.4 billion USD from the same period last year.
According to the MoIT, the purchase power in the US has recovered in recent months and this offers a good opportunity for Vietnamese goods in the context that the global economy is still severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy General Director of the MoIT's Export-Import Department Tran Thanh Hai underlined the necessity to pay special attention to accelerating digitalization and applying e-commerce in export activities.
The Government, ministries, sectors and localities need to define new orientations amid great changes in the world, he said, adding that the MoIT will propose issuing a new strategy for export activities in the coming time.
Source: VNA
- Pangasius exports to Southeast Asia up 14.6 per cent
- Boston College surges past Georgia Tech
- Argentina’s top export – football players
- Vietnam crushes Macau 6-0 in WCup qualifier
- Kenseth surges, Johnson stumbles
- Surging Rays eager to start 2nd half
- Surging Twins approach trade deadline usual way
- Rangers surge in 3rd period of Game 1
- Turnaround Club continues April surge
- No. 14 Kansas surges to beat Oklahoma
- DERBY LIVE: Orb wins after surging among bettors
- UCLA hoping to continue surge after strong season
Vietnam’s exports to US see strong surge in Q1 have 288 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.