Vietnam’s digital technology firms on road to success

Participants at the National Forum on Developing Vietnam’s Digital Enterprises all agreed that never before have Vietnam’s digital technology firms developed so strongly. Vietnam can master 5G technology The year 2020 witnessed the rapid growth of Vietnam’s digital technology firms. The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) reported that there are now 58,000 digital technology firms, which have created over 1 million jobs. In 2020 alone, 13 new digital technology firms were established. Vietnam’s technology firms have also shown their increasing influence on the country’s social and economic life. Be, a Make in Vietnam ride hailing app, jumped to the second position in the ride-hailing market by June 2019, though it was only set up in 2018. To date, the app has had over 10 million downloads, is present in 10 cities/provinces and has created jobs for 100,000 drivers. Be’s goal is developing an open ecosystem with features in logistics, transportation, public transport, finance and tourism rather than only a ride hailing app. It also aims to become a digital bank. Base.vn, a startup which had five workers in 2016 when it was established, now owns a series of open platforms with 50 specific apps that help digitize many companies… Read full this story

