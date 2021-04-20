Vietnamese, US firms join hands to develop aviation infrastructure

Leading US firms shared experience and solutions in airport development at a recent conference. -VNA photo

HÀ NỘI – More than 80 state-owned and private enterprises from Việt Nam and the US discussed cooperative opportunities at a recent virtual conference as both sides are making preparations for the launch of direct flights between the two countries.

Leading US firms such as Autodesk, Boeing, Collins, Aerospace, Haskell, Honeywell, Mitre, Rapiscan, JBT Aerotech, Turner Construction and Tyco Security, among others, shared experience and solutions in airport development, as well as highlighted opportunities to boost the Vietnam-US collaboration in this field.

At the event, the US Federal Aviation Administration, the US Transportation Security Administration, the US Department of Commerce and the US Trade Development Agency said they would work closely with the Vietnamese sides to develop a safe and effective air transportation system.

The US agencies are working to provide technical and financial support for the Vietnamese side.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and Airport Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) shared information on Việt Nam's aviation infrastructure development plans.

Earlier, Bamboo Airways was licensed by the US Department of Transportation to carry passengers and cargo between Việt Nam and the US. It will use wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to fly directly from Hà Nội/HCM City to international airports in the US.

Experts evaluated the market potential between the two countries is at about 700,000 passengers per year, while only 30,000 – 60,000 passengers per year are needed to open the direct flight.

In term of legal aspects, in 2003, Việt Nam and the US signed an aviation agreement that allows carriers of the two countries to operate direct flights with a frequency of one flight per day or fly over to a transition country before departing from the US.

In 2010, the CAAV reviewed and reassessed the agreement, concluding there are no restrictions or obstacles on passengers, flight frequency to apply for permission to open flights connecting Việt Nam and the US.

And after 10 years of efforts, in early 2019, the CAAV obtained the US CAT-1 certificate. This is a prerequisite for Vietnamese airlines to apply for permits to fly to the US and to codeshare with US airlines. The FAA will continue to evaluate the capacity of each Vietnamese carrier. – VNA