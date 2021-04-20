Vietnamese, U.S. firms join hands to develop aviation infrastructure

Leading U.S. firms such as Autodesk, Boeing, Collins, Aerospace, Haskell, Honeywell, Mitre, Rapiscan, JBT Aerotech, Turner Construction, and Tyco Security, among others, shared experience and solutions in airport development, as well as highlighted opportunities to boost the Vietnam-U.S. collaboration in this field.
At the event, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Development Agency said they would work closely with the Vietnamese sides to develop a safe and effective air transportation system.
The U.S. agencies are working to provide technical and financial support for the Vietnamese side.
Meanwhile, representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and Airport Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) shared information on Vietnam's aviation infrastructure development plans.
Earlier, Bamboo Airways was licensed by the U.S. Department of Transportation to carry passengers and cargo between Vietnam and the U.S. It will use wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to fly directly from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to international airports in the U.S.
Experts evaluated the market potential between the two countries is at about 700,000 passengers per year, while only 30,000 – 60,000 passengers per year are needed to open the direct flight.
In term of legal aspects, in 2003, Vietnam and the U.S. signed an aviation agreement that allows carriers of the two countries to operate direct flights with a frequency of one flight per day or fly over to a transition country before departing from the U.S.
In 2010, the CAAV reviewed and reassessed the agreement, concluding there are no restrictions or obstacles on passengers, flight frequency to apply for permission to open flights connecting Vietnam and the U.S.
And after 10 years of efforts, in early 2019, the CAAV obtained the U.S. CAT-1 certificate. This is a prerequisite for Vietnamese airlines to apply for permits to fly to the US and to codeshare with U.S. airlines. The FAA will continue to evaluate the capacity of each Vietnamese carrier.
Source: VNA
- Review These Areas before Selecting a Service Provider for Aviation Infrastructure and Management
- Apple & Ikea Join Hands to Launch Augmented Reality Furniture App for iOS
- Southeast Asian countries join hands to fight cross-border crime
- Remittances to HCM City by overseas Vietnamese top US$3.8 billion
- HCM City assesses new logistics development plan
- Plastics industry has more room for development
- The Important Experience and Services of Airport Management Firms
- Lux Takes to the Skies: The future of aviation in Luxembourg
- Will FDI adversely affect Vietnamese businesses?
- Cofounder of U.S. mattress retailer joins Vua Nem
- Chinese financial centres join world lead
- Labour's £196 billion bill to nationalise key firms as Jeremy Corbyn's next election manifesto is expected to contain a pledge to take Royal Mail and train operators into public ownership
Vietnamese, U.S. firms join hands to develop aviation infrastructure have 455 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.