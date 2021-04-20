Vietnamese President chairs UNSC’s high-level open debate

The debate was held in both online and in-person formats, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, and senior leaders of 15 UNSC member states and five regional organisations in attendance.

This is the first time a senior Vietnamese leader has presided over an important activity of the UNSC, sending the highest-level message of orientations, visions and aspirations for development, foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and friendship of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam; and strongly affirming the country's voice, position, commitment and responsible contributions to mutilateralism, the UN and common efforts for peace and development in the world.

Speaking at the debate, the UN Secretary-General and leaders of UNSC member states highly evaluated Vietnam's initiative to organise this important event, affirmed their support for enhancing cooperation between the UN and regional organisations as well as among regional organisations to prevent and settle conflicts, especially through confidence-building measures and dialogues.

The President highlighted the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s comprehensive and important achievements in building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community and promoting cooperation and dialogue with the UN and relevant partners, as well as its efforts to promote dialogue and build trust in settling regional matters, including the East Sea and Myanmar issues.

The UN should take the lead in increasing cooperation activities and exchanges of experience and best practices in confidence-building and dialogue to prevent conflicts. On the other hand, regional organisations, with their unique strengths in practical experience, resources and diverse demands, should bolster cooperation with the UN, engage in dialogues and share experience at various forums to enhance capacity in preventing and resolving conflicts.

The UNSC needs to continue acknowledging and respecting the perspectives, role and contributions of regional organisations. It is essential to mainstream conflict prevention and resolution strategies via dialogue and confidence-building in UN Missions, and create favorable conditions for regional organisations to uphold their central role.