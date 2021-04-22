Vietnamese PM Chính to attend ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on Myanmar

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia from April 23-24, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.
The meeting, set to take place at the ASEAN Secretariat, is expected to discuss the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.
This is the first foreign trip and major diplomatic engagement for Chính since he was elected Prime Minister on April 5 by the National Assembly.
Consolidating and enhancing solidarity and mutual assistance among ASEAN member countries is one of the consistent priorities in Việt Nam's foreign policy, which will contribute to heightening the bloc's centrality and position in handling emerging challenges, creating a peaceful environment conducive to sustainable development in each member country and the whole region.
The UN’s special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, will visit Jakarta on April 24 to hold meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. — VNS
