Vietnamese Party leader extends sympathy to Cambodia over COVID-19 spike

Authorities block roads in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on April 18. — Phnom Penh Post/ANN

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng has sent a message of sympathy to Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) President and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen over the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

The Vietnamese Party leader, on behalf of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam and in his own capacity, offered fraternal sentiments and heart-felt sympathy to Cambodia over the losses caused by the pandemic.

Noting that COVID-19 continues to seriously impact human health and every aspect of socio-economic life in all countries, including Việt Nam and Cambodia, General Secretary Trọng said Việt Nam has been keeping a close watch on the pandemic situation in the neighbouring country and deeply understands the difficulties Cambodia is facing.

"We value the measures that the CPP and the Cambodia Government have undertaken to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic in the recent past, and believe that under the CPP's sound leadership and the drastic governance of the Cambodian Government led by Samdech Techo Hun Sen, along with the support and unity of Cambodian people, Cambodia will successfully contain the pandemic," Trọng wrote.

He went on to say that Việt Nam has implemented a host of strong and timely measures to mobilise the involvement of the entire political system and the entire people in containing the pandemic. Despite the complicated developments, Việt Nam has so far basically curbed the pandemic.

This outcome has been appreciated by both the international and domestic community, General Secretary Trọng said, affirming that the Vietnamese Party and State will continue with drastic measures to contain and minimise sources of infections, detect infected patients early and promptly treat them to make a swift recovery, while implementing a vaccination campaign.

The Vietnamese Party leader stressed that with the tradition of solidarity and mutual support between the two Parties, States and people, Việt Nam is always ready to cooperate with and support and share experiences with Cambodia in the fight against COVID-19, so that the two countries can stabilise the situation as early as possible.

He used the occasion to thank the CPP and the Cambodian Government for providing COVD-19 vaccinations for staff members at Việt Nam's representative missions and Vietnamese students, as well as support for the community of Cambodians of Vietnamese origin in COVID-19 prevention and control.

On the occasion of the Chol Chnam Thmey festival, the Vietnamese Party leader wished Hun Sen, the CPP leadership and Cambodian people a happy new year with good health and prosperity. — VNS