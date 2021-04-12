Vietnamese military technical contingent trains for 2021 Army Games

Currently, the contingent is training at Depot K680 of the Department of Military Weapons and Equipment. All contingent members consider their participation in the Army Games 2021 their pride and responsibility. Therefore, they have always tried their best in training while being determined to overcome difficulties to gain good results.
In addition, they have also joined exercises to keep fit and learned foreign languages so as to exchange and share experiences with other countries.
General Duc hailed the contingent's efforts while asking them to raise their responsibility in training, ensure absolute safety, and keep fit to maximize their potential.
Translated by Minh Anh
