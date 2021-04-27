Talk Vietnam

All About The Vietnam

by vietnamnews.vn Leave a Comment

Vietnamese leaders extend condolences to Indonesia over sunken submarine

Relatives of Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 victims mourned their loved ones on Monday. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on Tuesday conveyed condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the sunken submarine KRI Nanggala-402.

Previously, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Monday sent a message of condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Indonesia's Antara News Agency reported that KRI Nanggala-402 became untraceable on April 22 during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island of Bali.

The 40-year-old submarine was found split into three pieces on the sea bed after five days of search efforts. All the vessel’s 53 crew have been confirmed dead. — VNS

Vietnamese leaders extend condolences to Indonesia over sunken submarine have 220 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.