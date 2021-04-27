Vietnamese leaders extend condolences to Indonesia over sunken submarine

Relatives of Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 victims mourned their loved ones on Monday. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on Tuesday conveyed condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the sunken submarine KRI Nanggala-402.

Previously, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Monday sent a message of condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Indonesia's Antara News Agency reported that KRI Nanggala-402 became untraceable on April 22 during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island of Bali.

The 40-year-old submarine was found split into three pieces on the sea bed after five days of search efforts. All the vessel’s 53 crew have been confirmed dead. — VNS