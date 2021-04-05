Specifically, these landmarks included Nhat Tan bridge in Hanoi; Bai Chai bridge and Sky Wheel in the Sun World Halong Complex in Ha Long city; Novotel Danang Premier Han River in the central city of Da Nang, to name but a few.
This meaningful activity aimed to raise hope and spread a message of love and sympathy with the autistic community in honor of the World Autism Awareness Day (April 2).
"Light it up blue" is an annual event launched by the Autism Speaks, the largest autism advocacy organization in the United States and echoed by a lot of countries worldwide.
In Vietnam, although there no official survey on the number of people with autism, the National Hospital of Pediatrics reported that the number of children coming for autism examinations and treatment is on the rise.
Translated by Chung Anh
- Exhibition sheds light on President Hồ Chí Minh’s fight for peace
- Exhibition sheds light on President Ho Chi Minh’s fight for peace
- Can you identify UK’s top landmarks? Take a quiz to see if you beat most Brits
- Support for Vietnamese peacekeeping forces to fight COVID-19
- What is a blue moon, how rare are they and what are the lyrics to the famous song?
- On verge of closing, City Lights receives over $365,000 in donations in single day
- Review: A grim story freshly told in gang tale ‘Blue Story’
- True Chicago blues
- Blue Ivy Has Beyoncé Fans Buzzing After She Crashes Tina Knowles' Video
- Colonel Tom Moore awarded gold Blue Peter badge for terrific efforts amid crisis
- Blue Hill's Dan Barber says restaurants will never be the same
- Memphis: where to find the blues
Vietnamese landmarks light up blue for autistic people have 269 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.