Vietnamese firm launches Swedish nutrition research institute

On the occasion, it also inked a communication agreement with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and strategic cooperation deals with seven medical associations and five universities.

NutiFood Chairman Tran Thanh Hai said through the activities, the company hopes to work with leading scientists and nutritionists of the world and apply European high standard solutions nutrified to be compatible with physical conditions of Vietnamese people, in a bid to maximize their stature and intelligence.

He added that the nutrition research institute groups more than 50 leading experts in Vietnam and Europe and partners with major firms across the world like BASF of Germany, DuPont of the US, and DSM of Switzerland, along with Vietnamese medical associations and universities.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said that the MoH and NutiFood have joined hands in a program to raise awareness of a fight against overweight and obesity among Vietnamese children for 2021-23.

Source: VNA