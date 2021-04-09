Images of Vietnamese medical soldiers wholeheartedly taking care of patients, planting vegetables, making face masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and teaching kids have left a deep impression on the international friends.
Last week, the personnel of the Level-two Field Hospital (L2FH) Rotation 3 departed for the UN Mission in South Sudan. Particularly, images of Vietnamese female peacekeepers attracted the special attention of the people across the country and international friends.
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on many international forums affirmed the UN's determination in promoting the presence of women in peacekeeping operations. Therefore, Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations has always been hailed by the UN, especially its proportion of women in military service under UN Resolution No.1325 on women, peace and security.
The People's Army Newspaper would like to present some images of female military medical officers of the L2FH Rotation 3 departing for the UN Mission in South Sudan:
Translated by Minh Anh
- Vietnamese medical personnel in UNMISS responds to COVID-19 pandemic
- Vietnamese football joins Covid-19 fight
- Indian Ambassador recommits to stand on Việt Nam's side
- Vietnamese hospitals to remove bottlenecks to lure foreign patients
- Vietnamese rock singer apologizes on TV after sexual harassment allegations
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 10
- Vietnam calls for security in Mali
- Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
- UN chief calls for Security Council unity over pandemic
- Multilateral defense cooperation aims to bolster ASEAN’s unity and central role
- UN's Guterres warns of political opportunism during coronavirus pandemic
- ASEAN youth leaders gather in Hanoi for economic development workshop
Vietnamese female peacekeepers - ambassadors of peace have 269 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.