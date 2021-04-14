Vietnamese delegation visits Singaporean naval units

At a reception for the Vietnamese delegation, Naval Captain Douglas Goh briefed the guests on the functions, missions, training programs, and personnel building of the command. He also recalled his good impressions on Vietnam and its people during his previous visits to Vietnam.

On behalf of the visiting delegation, Naval Captain Nguyen Duc Nam thanked the command for the warm reception, and the Singaporean Government, Army, and Navy for creating favorable conditions for the delegation. The head delegate affirmed that the Vietnam Naval Academy is willing to welcome delegations of the Singaporean Navy in general and the command in particular to have exchanges with the Vietnamese naval force.

The two sides hoped to foster experience and delegation exchanges in the future.

While visiting the simulated center and training center of the Maritime Training and Doctrine Command of Singapore's Navy, the delegation of the Vietnam's Navy was briefed on the force's functions, missions, organization, guidelines, and training objectives.

In the evening, the Vietnamese delegation hosted a banquet for representatives of the Singaporean Navy on Sailing Vessel 286 – Le Quy Don.

Earlier, the delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy and Defense Attaché Office in Singapore.

Reported by Hoang Ha (from Changi, Singapore)

Translated by Tran Hoai