Vietnamese border guards send New Year wishes to Lao troops and people

During the visits to the Nam Can and Cau Treo International Border Gates and Thong Thu Auxiliary Border Gate, the Vietnamese border guards congratulated the armed forces and people of these three Lao provinces on their traditional New Year festival.
They hoped that the relationship between the armed forces, authorities, and people along the two sides of the borderline will be boosted, contributing to building a Vietnam-Laos borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.
On the occasion, the two sides discussed issues related to their cooperation in border management and protection and agreed to strengthen their coordination in managing and protecting border security and sovereignty, maintaining order and security at border areas in the time to come.
They also reached agreements on conducting joint patrols to manage and protect the shared borderline and land markers, monitoring border gates, preventing cross-border crimes, and illegal immigration as well as practicing COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
Translated by Mai Huong
