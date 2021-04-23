Vietnamese and Ethiopian diplomats talk bilateral cooperation

Demeke Mekonnen congratulated Son on his recent appointment as Foreign Minister of Vietnam, while affirm his nation's recognition of importance to strengthening the friendship and all-around collaboration with Vietnam.

Both sides also compared notes on a score of measures and orientations for the promotion of bilateral ties in the time ahead, with a particular focus on intensifying the exchange of delegations at all levels when COVID-19 is brought under control, expanding economic cooperation, studying collaboration mechanisms and revamping legal frameworks.

FM Son affirmed Vietnam's support for the settlement of all international disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law and the UN Charter.