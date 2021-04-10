Vietnamese ambassador to Russia honored for devotion to bilateral ties

The order was bestowed under Decree No.182, dated March 29, of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the presentation ceremony in Moscow, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Igor Morgulov highly valued the outcomes obtained during the Vietnamese diplomat's term, including such special highlights as increased mutual visits at all levels, sustained multifaceted cooperation despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and positive figures in bilateral trade and economic ties in 2020.

Manh thanked Russian state agencies, organisations, partners, and friends for their support and assistance, which have helped him fulfill the duties assigned by the Vietnamese Party and State.

At the event, the officials also touched upon measures to further develop the Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

The same day, Manh came to bid farewell to leaders the Russian Federation Communist Party (KPRF) faction in the State Duma.

The ambassador informed his hosts about Vietnam's situation since the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). He also thanked KPRF, especially its leaders, for trusting and staying ready to assist him to fulfill his tasks, thus contributing to the traditional friendship and effective ties between the two Parties and the two countries.

Chairman of the KPRF Central Committee Gennady Zyuganov congratulated Manh on excellently fulfilling his duties. He affirmed that the KPRF consistently attaches importance to, stands side by side with, and trusts and supports the CPV in any circumstances.

At the meeting, Zyuganov presented Manh with the Order of Lenin, a noble reward from KPRF for persons with significant dedications to the party's activities and its solidarity and friendship with international friends.

The diplomat also presented KPRF leaders with his recently released book that looks back on the 70 years of Vietnam – Russia relations.

Source: VNA