Vietnam, U.S. seek ways to enhance comprehensive partnership

Both expressed their delight at the progress in the Vietnam-U.S. relationship after 25 years of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and their hope to soon exchange high-level and parliament delegations after the COVID-19 is put under control.

Ngoc thanked the U.S. for supporting Vietnam and ASEAN in responding to the pandemic and speeding up economic recovery, while proposing the U.S. further accelerate support for Southeast Asian countries to access the COVID-19 vaccines, and cooperate with Vietnam on technology transfer and vaccine production licensing.

Castro, who is also Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on International Development, International Organizations, and Global Corporate Social Impact, affirmed that he will discuss with authorities about Ngoc's proposal regarding the two countries' maintenance of dialogues in a constructive manner to resolve the differences. He also shared concerns over increasing violence and discrimination against Asian Americans, and pledged to work to ensure security, safety and the right to access to health, education and social security services for the Vietnamese community in the U.S.

The Vietnamese diplomat highly valued Castro and Congressman Ann Wagner of Missouri's introduction of the Southeast Asian Strategy Act. He asked Castro to support the promotion of the ASEAN-U.S. Strategic Partnership, including the U.S.'s presence at the ASEAN-U.S. Summit and the East Asia Summit (EAS).

Castro affirmed his efforts to, together with other MPs, hasten the government to increase active and constructive engagement in the region and canvass the House of Representatives and Senate to pass the Southeast Asian Strategy Act.

They took the occasion to exchange views on several regional issues. Ngoc suggested that the U.S. government and parliament pay more attention to implementing the Mekong – U.S. partnership. He appreciated the U.S. stance on upholding the basic principles to ensure the rules-based maritime order and supporting Vietnam’s legitimate interests in the East Sea (South China Sea). Regarding the recent complicated developments in the sea, especially in the Ba Dau (Whitsun Reef) and Sinh Ton Dong (Grierson Reef) areas, Castro affirmed that the U.S. strongly supports the respect of sovereignty of regional countries, including Vietnam.

Source: VNA