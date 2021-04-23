Vietnam-Taiwan textile exhibition to open in HCM City next week

HÀ NỘI Garment products from Taiwan will be showcased at the Vietnam-Taiwan Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition held in HCM City from April 26-27.
The event, co-organised by the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) and the Việt Nam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) under both direct meeting and online meeting platforms, aims to strengthen co-operation between Vietnamese and Taiwanese enterprises in the textile and garment sector.
There will be 16 Taiwan textile manufacturers participating in the event via Zoom, exchange experiences with and introducing products to Vietnamese enterprises with interpretation support.
Taiwanese enterprises have constantly researched and improved techniques to produce fabric types using dyeing technique treatments that can save energy, water and reduce the influence on the environment. They have also applied innovative technologies in production to produced fabrics with many outstanding features such as being antibacterial and using environmentally friendly materials from oyster shells and recycled plastic.
In 2020, Taiwan’s largest textile and garment export market was Việt Nam, with an export turnover of up to US$1.9 billion and accounting for 25.3 per cent of the country's total export turnover of textiles and garments. The top five export markets, including Việt Nam, mainland China, the United States, Indonesia and Hong Kong, account for 60.3 per cent of Taiwan's total apparel exports.
Taiwan’s largest and second-largest sources of textile in 2020 were mainland China and Việt Nam, accounting for 43 per cent and 14 per cent of total textile imports and valued at $1.46 billion and $467 million, respectively. The main import items from mainland China and Việt Nam were clothing and accessories.
The Vietnam-Taiwan Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition will be held at Saigonexpo Showroom at No 92-96 Nguyễn Huệ Street, District 1 in HCM City with the participation of nearly 60 Vietnamese enterprises and 16 Taiwanese manufacturers. — VNS
