Vietnam shows best corruption control in public sector in 10 years

The launch of the 2020 PAPI report in Hanoi on April 14 (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The control of corruption in the public sector last year showed the best performance in a decade, since the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey was first conducted.

The 2020 PAPI report, released on April 14, indicated that in 2020, the percentages of respondents seeing bribes as necessary for jobs in state agencies, health-care services at district-level public hospitals, land use right certificates, fair treatment by primary school teachers, and the granting of construction permits continued declining since 2016, the first year of the 2016-2021 government term.

As many as 18 provinces and cities made significant progress in the control of corruption in the public sector last year compared to 2019. Out of the 16 best performers, seven are from the south, four from the central region, and three from the north. As in previous years, Ben Tre performed well overall in this dimension. Six provinces experienced significant setbacks in 2020, with Ninh Thuan and Ninh Binh had the largest declines.

Nine out of the top 10 performers in controlling corrupt behaviours in local administrations and public services are central and southern provinces. Quang Ninh, Dong Thap, Ben Tre, Quang Tri, and Quang Nam are the top five performers in this indicator.

Compared to the 2016 findings, personal relationships have become less important in all provinces and cities, implying that local administrations may have paid greater attention to a fair recruitment of state employees. However, personal relationships remain very important for five public office positions at the commune level, even among the top performers.

The control of corruption in the public sector is one of the eight dimensions in the PAPI survey. The others are the participation at local levels, transparency in local decision making, vertical accountability towards citizens, public administrative procedures, public service delivery, environmental governance, and e-governance.

PAPI is a flagship governance programme initiated by the UN Development Programmes in Vietnam since 2009. It measures and benchmarks citizens' experiences and perception on the performance and quality of policy implementation and services delivery of all 63 provincial administrations in Vietnam to advocate for effective and responsive governance.

Over 14,700 citizens were interviewed for the 2020 PAPI Report. This is the largest number of citizens to participate since the survey was first conducted nationwide in 2011. For the first time, the survey also gathered responses from citizens with temporary residence registration status. Nearly 300 migrants were surveyed in six provinces and centrally governed municipalities (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Ninh, Da Nang, Dong Nai, and Binh Duong)./.