Vietnam, RoK share experience in distribution, logistics

Speaking at the meeting, Tran Duy Dong, head of the MoIT's Domestic Market Department, said the dialogue has been organised biennially by the two sides since 2013.

According to Dong, Vietnam's distribution and logistics sector has developed rapidly in recent years, but its legal framework in the field is yet to catch up with the sector's pace of development.

He, therefore, expressed his hope that during the dialogue the two sides will discuss the RoK's policies, laws, and management experience to identify measures to help Vietnam's management agencies complete the legal framework, encourage the engagement of both domestic and foreign investors, help promote the development of the distribution sector in a civilised and modern manner, and ensure the harmony of interests between large-scale retail groups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam and between traditional and modern retail channels.

The two sides also exchanged views on how to introduce the "Korea Product Scan (KPS)" app to Vietnamese consumers and importers, the current situation and development policies of outlets in the RoK, criteria to classify logistics centres in the RoK, and its regulations and policies on the development of logistics centres.

The Vietnamese side also shared with the Korean side the current situation of Vietnam's distribution and logistics sector and its development orientations for the time ahead.

To develop the sector in a civilised, modern, and sustainable manner, it is important to increase the role of e-commerce and pay due regard to soft infrastructure, particularly the training of human resources in the sector.

Source: VNA