Vietnam reports three imported COVID-19 cases on April 2 evening

As of 6pm on April 2, the national count was 2,620, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted cases, said the ministry.

The MoH's Medical Service Administration reported that as many as 2,383 have been given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far.

The death toll from the disease was still kept at 35, the administration said.

Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, 38 tested negative for the virus once, 15 twice and 28 thrice.

A total of 27,478 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 498 in hospitals, 18,870 at concentrated facilities and 8,110 at their residences.

To live safely with the pandemic, the MoH advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations.

Source: VNA