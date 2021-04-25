Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on April 25 morning

The MoH's Medical Service Administration reported that a total of 2,516 patients have given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far, while the death toll related to the disease was still kept at 35.
As many as 40,846 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 514 in hospitals, 25,360 in state-designated establishments and 14,972 others at their homes or accommodations.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 13 tested negative to the virus once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.
On April 24, an additional 22,935 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the total number 198,972. The vaccinated people are medical workers, members of community-based COVID-19 prevention and control groups and members of local steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health's 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration).
Source: VNA
