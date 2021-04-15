Vietnam records four imported cases of COVID-19 on April 15 morning

All of the new cases are Vietnamese who were sent to quarantine in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and the central province of Khanh Hoa right upon their arrival.

The ministry said 2,445 COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, 16 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 18 twice and 18 thrice.

A total 38,743 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country.

The ministry reported that an additional 1,767 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on April 14, raising the total number of vaccinated people in the country to 62,028, mainly frontline medical workers, and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and the steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control in 19 cities and provinces.

The Health Ministry continues to urge all people to follow the 5K motto – Khau trang ( wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (making medical declaration), in order to live safely amid the pandemic.