Vietnam prioritizes special solidarity with Laos: official

Trung made the statement while co-chairing a virtual conference on April 1 with Soonthorn Xayachak, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP)'s Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for External Relations, to inform the outcomes of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

He stressed that Vietnam has spared no efforts to maintained a peaceful and stable environment, and improve its position and prestige in the international arena.

Regarding the outcomes of 13th National Congress of the CPV, Trung said the congress was significant to stepping up the nation’s Doi moi (renewal) process in a comprehensive and synchronous manner, saying it was a milestone that opened up a new chapter of development of Vietnam.

The congress reviewed the results of the implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 12th National Party Congress, and achievements after 35 years of the renewal process and 30 years of performing the Platform on national construction, and gave evaluations on the regional and global situation.

He said documents passed at the congress affirmed the importance of the Marxism-Lenism and Ho Chi Minh’s thought to the nation’s development, adding they persist with the goal of national independence in close connection with socialism, as well as international integration to develop the nation in a faster and more stable fashion in the new era.

Trung took the occasion to thank the LPRP Central Committee, Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, as well as other Lao Party and State leaders, and ministries, agencies and organizations for sending messages and letters of congratulations to the 13th National Party Congress and Vietnamese partners, reflecting the special Vietnam-Laos relationship.

Soonthorn Xayachak, who is also Vice Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly, spoke highly of the CPV's informing the 13th National Party Congress's outcomes, showing that the CPV has attached importance to the great friendship, special solidarity, trust and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and people of Laos and Vietnam.

She expressed her delight at the outcomes and the success of the 13th National Party Congress, believing that under the CPV's leadership, the Vietnamese people will reap new, greater achievements in the renewal process, as well as in the cause of national construction and protection.

Both sides were joyful at the fruitful development of the Vietnam – Laos relations which have brought practical benefits to the people of the two nations. They affirmed their determination to overcome challenges, and join hands to well implement the Resolutions of each Party as well as effectively carry out agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and States.

The two officials affirmed that under any circumstances, both sides will try their best to protect and nurture the traditional Vietnam-Laos ties.

Source: VNA