vietnam post launches new cutting edge logistics centre in danang

Pressing the button on inauguration of Danang modern logistics centre by VNPost

The new logistics centre, the second of its kind after the one in Ho Chi Minh City, sprawls on an area of over 5 hectares. In the first phase of the project, VNPost has put 13,000 square metres into use with its first automated package sorting line.

The centre holds the task of receiving and transporting packages, parcels, and related commodities among nine provinces and municipalities in the central region.

VNpost has integrated the sorting line to its in-house IT system, the Vmap web-mapping application and Vpostcode in order to build an uninterrupted and synchronous delivery process.

In addition to basic features such as address search and directions, Vmap display a separate map layer of all areas of life and display detailed addresses for each house number. Besides, Vpostcode's functions is searching, locating and sharing address codes and also allowing users to update and enrich the address data information for themselves.

This is an important step forward in VNPost's drive to apply science, technology, and digital platforms to support its operations while improving services quality and critical infrastructure.

The provision of postal and delivery services, logistics, and e-commerce has evolved with time in order to meet Vietnam's changing development needs.

With the mission of more effectively serving the community, Vietnam Post has built and deployed its Postmart.vn e-commerce floor since 2018. This floor is supplying more than 40,000 items including about 3,000 types of OCOP products (the National Programme “One Commune One Product”) and specialties with traditional values of each locality.

Besides, Vietnam Post mobilises the whole postal network to invest in infrastructure for data inputs which is contributing in part to promoting digitalisation in population management, minimising administrative procedures, saving costs for people in travel, applying for confirmation of documents related to resident records.

Chu Quang Hao, general director of VNPost, said that the company has established strategic goals and production schedules with great ambitions for 2021-2030. By 2030, VNPost's revenue should reach VND133.060 trillion ($5.8 billion), growing on average 22 per cent annually.

Hao added that the sorting system helps to reduce labour and improve productivity by tens of times, meeting the requirements of domestic and foreign clients.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Le Minh Trung, Vice Chairman of Danang People’s Council highly appreciated the modernisation and automation of the national postal enterprise in selecting goods and at the same time affirmed its methodical investment, efficiency, especially the strong deployment of digital applications by Vietnam Post to promoting the digital transformation of Danang city.