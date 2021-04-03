Vietnam needs 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for herd immunity

The health minister made the statement at a meeting with ambassadors of the European Union to Vietnam, the US, Japan and representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

In addition to the promotion of research and production of domestically-made vaccines, the Southeast Asian country has negotiated with other foreign vaccine manufacturers to supply vaccines for Vietnam in protection of residents.

Health Minister Long proposed the Ambassador of the European Union to facilitate Vietnam in getting access to vaccine sources of Europe not only from COVAX but from other vaccination programs. Moreover, he expressed his expectation that the EU will assist Vietnam in techniques for a successful mass Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Mr. Long also suggested the US representative to supply Vietnam the US-made vaccines as well as facilitate Vietnam's access to the US-manufactured vaccines such as Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson&Jonhson. Similarly, he expected the US to give Vietnam financial and technical assistance for a successful immunization program.

Yesterday evening, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced three new imported cases of Covid-19 in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh, in Ho Chi Minh City and in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh.