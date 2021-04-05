Vietnam names top Party personnel official its new prime minister

Chinh succeeds former PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who was named the nation’s new president on Monday morning.

With his new position, Chinh has become the first head of the Central Organizing Commission, an advisory body to the party with the main responsibility of nominating and approving the appointment of officials throughout the country, to be appointed prime minister, and also the ninth person to take up the mantle as head of government since 1945.

“I, as the prime minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, swear absolute loyalty to my country, my people and the Constitution, while striving to complete the missions entrusted to me by the party, the government and the people,” Chinh said in his inauguration ceremony.

Chinh, 63, is a law doctorate holder, and also a construction engineer. He has been a member of the Politburo – the party’s decision-making body, and the Party Central Committee.

In 2010, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Security, before being appointed as the Party chief of the northern province of Quang Ninh in 2011.

In 2015, he became the deputy head of the Central Organizing Commission, then went on to become its head in 2016.

Vietnam has a “four pillar” leadership structure made up of general secretary, prime minister, president and NA chair.

Nguyen Phu Trong is serving his third term as general secretary, while former minister of finance and ex-deputy prime minister Vuong Dinh Hue is now the chairman of the National Assembly.