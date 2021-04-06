Vietnam engages in international efforts against cybercrime

Vietnam is willing to assist international networks in fighting cyber crime, Defence Minister Tran Dai Quang proclaimed at a ministerial meeting held in Singapore on April 13.

Increasingly common cyber crime requires greater joint efforts among police forces worldwide through bilateral and international cooperative channels, particularly through Interpol, he said.

He suggested improving Interpol's mechanisms to support its member countries to address online criminal activities, especially cross-border crime.

Minister Tran Dai Quang (C) visits the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI) in Singapore

He went on to urge other nations to increase information sharing and expertise exchanges on digital security, complete relevant national and international legal frameworks and aid one another with personnel training and technical equipment.

The Vietnamese minister's opinions were well-received and seconded by participating high-ranking officials.

The meeting concluded with the inauguration of the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI) in Singapore to provide additional support to law enforcement and boost the fight against virtual threats.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the minister held talks with Interpol President Mireille Ballestrazzi and Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock, both of whom considered Vietnam a responsible member of the agency and international community.

The same day, Quang also met with Nobuhiro Endo, President of NEC Corporation, a company helping IGCI to develop core elements of its Digital Crime Centre.

Vietnam is home to 34 million Internet users, representing 36 percent of the nation's population.

