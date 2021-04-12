Vietnam, Cambodia promote bilateral naval cooperation

During the talk, Rear Admiral Nghiem expressed delight at the continuous development of defense cooperation between the two countries over the past time. He emphasized that naval cooperation is a bright spot and one of the pillars in Vietnam-Cambodia defense cooperation.

On the occasion, Rear Admiral Nghiem recalled major outcomes of bilateral naval cooperation over the past time. So far, the two navies have conducted 62 joint patrols, successfully organized 14 annual meetings on joint patrol activities, and 25 briefings between Vietnam's Naval Region 5 and Cambodia's naval units. The two sides have effectively cooperated in training, ship maintenance, weaponry, and military equipment, and barracks building.

For his part, General Tea Vinh highly appreciated the outcomes of bilateral naval defense cooperation between the two countries over the past time. He emphasized that cooperation between the two navies have been strengthened through various cooperation activities, including delegation and information exchanges, training activities, and joint patrols at sea.

The two sides agreed to continue carrying out contents in the Cooperation Protocol signed by the two defense ministries and maintain joint patrols and communication channels of the two navies, contributing to strengthening bilateral naval cooperation in an intensive, practical, and effective manner.

Translated by Tran Hoai