Vietnam calls for more assistance for Colombian Government

Addressing the UN Security Council's online open debate on the situation in Colombia and operations of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, Quy acknowledged positive development steps in the country in the politic and socio-economic fields, particularly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He spoke highly of the Colombian Government's commitments to implementing the re-integration process, including the protection of veterans.

The Vietnamese representative proposed all relevant parties continue participating in dialogue in a constructive manner to address challenges and differences in the peace process, particularly the approval of mechanisms which are set up in accordance with the Peace Agreement.

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Colombia and Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, spoke highly of political, security and economic progresses in the South American country since the Peace Agreement was signed.

He, however, expressed his concerns over increasing attacks and violence targeting veterans and socialists.

He called on the Colombian Government to continue promoting the political process and protecting the vulnerable groups, especially women and children, in conflict-affected areas.

Participants also suggested the government complete guidance on the implementation of public and socio-economic development policies.

They also reaffirmed their backing for activities of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia and the country's government during the peace and national reconciliation process.

