Vietnam calls for int’l efforts to prevent violence, promote dialogue in Myanmar

During an Arria-formula online meeting of the UN Security Council member states which was co-chaired by the U.K., the U.S., Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway on April 9, Ambassador Quy urged supporting the role of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General on Myanmar and creating favourable conditions for the envoy’s working trip to Myanmar.

He stressed the top priority to ensuring life, security and safety of all, and unobstructed humanitarian aid to those in need of help, especially vulnerable groups in society. He called on parties concerned in Myamar to refrain from violent acts, conduct dialogues and reconciliation acccording to will and aspirations of the people, for the sake of peace and stability in the region.

Quy affirmed that Myanmar is a member state of the ASEAN family and the bloc is ready to help the country in a constructive and peaceful manner via related mechanisms.

ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, has been working with parties concerned in Myanmar to promote dialogue and seek solutions to the issue, he said. He also called on the international community to support ASEAN's efforts and stance, and wished that discussions at the UN and relevant important issues need consultations with ASEAN member countries and others in the region.

Rapporteurs at the event expressed concern over the current situation in Myanmar and warned of the risks of economic, food and health crises as well as a civil war. Many opinions called for refraining from violence and preventing tension escalation, while proposing to settle differences and disputes via dialogue and reconciliation that meet Myanmar people's aspirations.

Arria-formula meeting is an informal meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss important and emerging issues with the participation of countries in and outside the UNSC as well as related organisations.

