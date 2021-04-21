Vietnam calls for building long-term conflict prevention strategy

The open debate themed "Maintenance of international peace and security: conflict prevention and sustaining peace" was chaired by UN Secretary General António Guterres.

At the debate, Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Anh asserted that prolonged disputes not only hinder development, but also cause conflicts and it is high time for the UN to reinforce the collective security structure on the basis of promoting multilateralism, respect for international law, without using or threatening to use force. The strategy should be build with reference to Article 33 of the UN Charter and respect of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of each nation.

She spoke highly of the central role of ASEAN in the regional security structure and affirmed the bloc will try its utmost to seek political solutions to preventing conflicts and settling disputes in the region, including the East Sea (South China Sea).

She said ASEAN respects international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982) and diplomatic and legal processes to ensure the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon reach for the Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC).

