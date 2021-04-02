Vietnam asks foreign countries to give support in supplying COVID-19 vaccines

Hosting Chinese ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, minister Long congratulated China on having implemented a COVID-19 vaccination program for more than 100 million citizens.

Knowing that China has donated COVID-19 vaccine to 69 nations worldwide, the Vietnamese minister hoped that China will support Vietnam in COVID-19 vaccination for priority subjects according to the Vietnamese Government's Resolution No.2 issued on April 26, 2021, including Vietnamese citizens wishing to travel, do business, and study in China.

Long said that the Vaccine and Biological Products One Member Limited Company (Vabiotech) under the Vietnamese Ministry of Health is responsible for accessing, exchanging and evaluating the overall resources and availability of COVID-19 vaccines of Chinese partners and domestic demands for the vaccine. Long went on to say that Vietnam hopes to receive an application for a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine license soon. The license will be issued in the next two weeks if the application is qualified.

During the meeting between minister Long and Indian ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verna, the two sides discussed bilateral medical cooperation, including COVID-19 vaccine issues. At present, India is producing two kinds of COVID-19 vaccines, including one ordered by AstraZeneca, and Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese company Duc Minh has submitted an application to the Ministry of Health for licensing the Covaxin vaccine.

At the working session with Minister Resident of the Russian Embassy in Vietnam Vadim Bublikov, minister Long informed that Vietnam has conditionally approved the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine due to the urgent need of COVID-19 prevention and control.

For his part, the Russian official promised to cooperate with the Vietnamese Ministry of Health and relevant departments to realize agreements related to the Russian vaccine.

At the meeting, the Vietnamese minister also stressed that Vietnam has double checked the licensing process for COVID-19 vaccines which are produced by foreign countries. It has also shortened the time to review administrative procedures and ensured that the licensing process is the most convenient and the fastest in a safe, scientific and effective manner.

Translated by Mai Huong