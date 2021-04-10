Vietnam and Russia to foster cooperation in military technology

The event was chaired by Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh and attended by Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, representatives from the Defense Ministry's agencies, and military scientists.

Speaking at the event, General Vinh reviewed the seven-decade relationship between the two countries. Particularly, Vietnam and the former Soviet Union (the Russian Federation now) officially established diplomatic ties on January 30, 1950, marking a development in the bilateral friendship and cooperation, including bilateral defense relations. Over the past years, the two sides have attached importance to strengthening their cooperation in military technology for mutual benefits and peace and stability in the region and the world.

On the occasion, General Vinh recalled the impartial support of the Russian people and armed forces to the Vietnamese's struggle for national liberation in the past and present national construction and defense cause. Vinh affirmed that Vietnam will foster cooperation with Russia in military technology and defense industry in order to contribute to building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and gradually-modernized military, raising the Vietnamese military's combat power to firmly protect the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

According to Chief of the General Department of Technical Services Major General Tran Minh Duc, since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1950, Russia has consistently sent advisors to Vietnam to help the country raise its troops' competence and welcomed Vietnamese military technical personnel to Russia to hone their skills.

At the seminar, delegates also delivered reports clarifying the 70-year relationship between Vietnam and the Soviet Union/Russia in military technology. These ideas are seen as valuable assets for military units' information dissemination and education work, contributing to strengthening bilateral cooperation in military technology in the future.

