Promotional tickets are up for grabs from 12:00 October 7 until the end of the day October 9, 2020 with the flight period from October 11, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
Recovering the entire domestic flight network, Vietjet opens sales for all Eco, Deluxe, SkyBoss fare types to meet people and tourists’ flying demands on domestic routes from the North to the South with 250 flights per day.
Besides, from October 7 to October 9, passengers who enter the code “DELUXE” when booking on the website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app will receive a 50 percent discount on Deluxe fares on all domestic flights. The flight period is from October 10, 2020 to December 31, 2021.
Especially, Vietjet passengers can also use the code “DELUXE” to experience 5-star hotels and resorts across the country such as Furama Resort Da Nang, L’Alya Ninh Van Bay, Ariyana SmartCondotel Nha Trang, Republic Plaza, etc. with only half price when making a reservation as long as the length of stay is appropriate with the flight itinerary.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.
